Cook, Ervin

Ervin Cook

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ervin Cook, 99 years young, passed away in January in Columbus, Ohio. He lived in St. Joseph for 54 years where he worked for the St. Joseph Light and Power Company for 33 years as the manager of customer services.

Erv belonged to the Illuminating Engineers Society and was active in Rotary for many years.

He married Barbara Simpson in October 1942 after meeting at Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. She preceded him in death as did his son, William (Billy) age four.

Erv served in Europe during WWII with the Army Air Corps. He flew the Martin B-26 Marauder and flew 65 missions.

He completed his formal education in 1973 when he graduated from Missouri Western State University.

Erv was passionate about dancing and traveling. He loved meeting new people and experiencing new places. He connected to many all over the world and continued with these friendships over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, of Columbus; his daughters, Judy (Marv) Rice, of Michigan, Debra Cook of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Sarah (John) Sbertoli of Michigan; two great-grandchildren; and close family friend Karen Thurnau.

A private family memorial was held in Columbus.

Memorials may be made to the donor's charity of choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.