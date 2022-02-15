Cook, Bill D. 1937-2022 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Bill D. Cook, 84, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Feb. 13, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1937 to Cecil C. and Cecil M. (Culp) Cook in Edgerton, Missouri. He grew up in Edgerton and graduated from North Platte High School in 1956. In high school he excelled in basketball and football.
On April 21, 1957, he was united in marriage to Zelma Staggs. After their marriage they lived in Dearborn where they made their home.
He accepted Christ at the Dearborn Christian Church where he served as Deacon for several years.
Bill was a board-certified hearing instrument specialist and co-owned Cook Hearing Aid with his wife Zelma in St. Joseph for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Robert Wayne; his parents; and two sisters.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Zelma; daughter, Annette Burris and husband Bob; granddaughter, Lydia and husband Sam and great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Dearborn Christian Church with visitation one hour prior.
Burial: Dearborn Cemetery.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.