Cook, Betty L. 1942-2021 Elwood, Kan.

ELWOOD, Kan. - Betty Lorene Cook, 79, of Elwood, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Betty was born on Feb. 18, 1942 in Blair, Kansas, to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton) Corcoran.

She was a homemaker and retired from the Civil Engineering Department at the Missouri Air National Guard, Rosecrans.

Betty married Jim Cook on Aug. 1, 1970, in Elwood. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Connie Jo Cave; sister, Juanita Munger; and brothers, Joseph and Kirk Corcoran.

Survivors include: Jim Cave, Lisa (Doug) Davis, Tommy Cook, Tammy (Ray) Rucker and Larry (Connie) Cook.

Jim and Betty adopted Megan Lundy (Randy) and Tyler Cook, who brought joy to their lives.

Sisters, Clara DeMasters, Linda Tennison and Glenda Sanders.

She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Her family and friends always came first. She loved good music and conversation with friends.

There is no scheduled service.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 21, 2021, Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Elwood Fire Department

