Cook, Andy J. 1934-2021 Ridgeway, Mo.

RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Andy Jack Cook, 87, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away on April 17, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Lisa Alexander.
Andy is survived by his children, Sheila (Chris) MacLeod, Harrisonville, Missouri, Lisa (Tony) Alexander, Ridgeway, Mark Cook, Blythedale, Missouri, Linda (Jack) Briggs, Eagleville, Missouri; sister, Mary Moore, Blythedale; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Upon his wishes Andy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
