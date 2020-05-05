Karen Marie Conway, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 16, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of Katherine and Charles Bales.

She attended Lafayette High School.

Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed bird watching, but she hated squirrels. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Eagles Aerie #49 and the Navy wives club.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Mose Conway; her parents; brothers, Sharel and Gerald Bales.

Survivors include: daughters, Kathy Conway (Kevin Schubert) and Lori (Rick) Conway-Bernard; sons, Jerry (April) Conway and Danny (Tina) Conway, all of St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Taz.

Ms. Conway will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date, at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.