Contreras, Linda K. 1948-2023 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Linda K. Contreras, 74, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with visitation following until 8:30 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedicts Parish or the First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Linda was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Atchison, the daughter of Benjamin and Belva (Webb) Kovar. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1966. She married Charles Contreras Jr. on Nov. 11, 1967. The service was officiated by Fr. Leo Ortman and Rev. Harold Roberts at St. Josephs' Catholic Church, Atchison. Linda worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and later worked in home health care. Linda volunteered for many organizations such as the PTA, The American Cancer Society, The Relay for Life, Theatre Atchison and as member and director of the choir at St. Joseph's Church for 20 years to name a few. She enjoyed doing crafts, playing games and being a grandma and great grandma. She grew up in the First Christian Church and later converted to Catholicism.
Linda is survived by her husband Charlie, of the home. She is also survived by her two sons, Jonathan (Traci) Contreras, Atchison, and Christopher Contreras, Atchison; her niece, Carrie Kovar, of Washington D.C.; three grandchildren, Jaysha (Jake) Portenier, Platte City, Missouri, Derrick Contreras, Houston, Texas, and Dylon Leblue, Parkville Missouri; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Abel, Zav and TJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Kovar. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
