MARYVILLE, Mo. - Gary Constant, 81, Maryville, formerly of Sheridan, Missouri, passed away March 13, 2020.

He was born Oct. 24, 1938 in Sheridan.

Surviving are: daughter, Lori Haws, of Maryville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, in Grant City, Missouri.

Interment will be in Sheridan Cemetery, Sheridan. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.