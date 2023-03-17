SAVANNAH, Mo. - Marion passed away of natural causes in Savannah, Missouri, at the age of 93.
Marion was raised by his mother, Margaret (Nation) Conroy Hoecker and father, James Conroy, along with stepfather, Carl Hoecker.
In addition to his parents, Marion is preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Georgia Conroy (John) Wetherell, Louise Conroy (Buck) Clark, Charles Conroy (Beulah), James A. Conroy Jr., Robert (Mary) Conroy, Harold (Maxine) Conroy; stepbrothers, Albert Hoecker and Glenn Hoecker; his daughter, Linda Power; and daughter-in-law, Norma Salsberry.
He married Ann E. Conroy on Sept. 25, 1970.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Mike Conroy (Christy), Roger Conroy (Lonna), Steve Conroy (Sharon, deceased); daughter, Lisa Bressman (Lee), Ernie Salsberry (Donna), Mark Salsberry (Mary Ann), Karl Salsberry (Janet), Joyce Amos (Leonard), Janice Milbourn (Myron), Susan Schmidt (Jeff), Laurie Funk (Delbert), Karen Merritt (Ed), Gina Smith (Jim); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thank you to the entire staff at LaVerna Senior Living and AseraCare Hospice in Savannah for all of their loving and compassionate care.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to Missouri Right to Life.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
