Conrad, Michael J. 1944-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, Michael James Conrad, 76, Atchison, died at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Michael was born March 9, 1944, in Atchison, the son of Edward J. and Marcella "Kay" Nulty Conrad.

He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Maur Hill Prep School.

He then attended Benedictine College.

Mike and Barbara Bainter enjoyed 40 years together. They met in 1980, and were united in marriage on Jan. 22, 1990.

Mike's love of cars took him in many turns, from hauling fuel with his dad for Standard Oil to his own gas station, car washes, and to selling and management for Car City and Stan Boos.

Later in his career, he went on to become an agent for the Reserve National Insurance Company and Perkins Insurance. Most recently, he worked with Mark Begley for Equitable Advisors.

He was a life-long member of St. Benedict Parish. He served for fifty five years as a member of the Atchison Elk's Club, was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, the River Rods, the Atchison Yacht Club and was a thirty second degree Mason.

Mike loved spending time boating on the Missouri river, spending time with his family and friends, following his grandkid's activities and all things Kansas Basketball.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara, of the couple's home in Atchison; a son, Mick (Debbie) Conrad, Prairie Village, Kansas; two daughters, Christi (Trent) Reichert, Springfield, Missouri, Karin Weber, Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Colleen Stork, Atchison; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and nephews, Christopher and Ed Stork; and his nieces, Maureen Beckett and Kimberly Bowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tim Conrad.

Mass of Christian burial will be at Noon on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.

A family visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the church, followed by an 11:30 a.m. Parish Rosary.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Maur Hill-Mt. Academy School or St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment, and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom final care has been entrusted. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.