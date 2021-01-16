SAVANNAH, Mo. - Connor Christlieb, 28, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born July 4, 1992, in St. Joseph.

Connor graduated from Benton High School, Class of 2010. He enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, and was always active. Connor loved spending time with his daughter, and his friends. He was always up for a good conversation. He also loved and admired his dog, Oreo.

Connor was preceded in death by mother, Jessica Jo "J.J." Christlieb; father, Ronald Shelton; and maternal grandfather, David Admire.

Survivors include, brother, Kelly (Randy Blevins) Christlieb; maternal grandparents, Karen Admire of St. Joseph; fiancee', Kayla Huffman, of St Joseph; daughter, Jessica Christlieb and her mother Laci Shoemaker, of Parkville, Missouri; aunt, Wendy (Jeff) Becerra of St. Joseph; half-brother, Josh Shelton; and stepdaughter, Brooke Taylor.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Connor Christlieb Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

