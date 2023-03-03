Connett, Charles S. 1943-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles Squire Connett, 79, of St Joseph, passed away Feb. 27, 2023.

Charles (Charlie) Connett was the son of Edgar Leonard Connett and Edna (Lewis) Connett, both now deceased. He grew up on the family farm seven miles south of St. Joseph and three miles north of Faucett, Missouri. He had two older brothers, Franklin Gilmore (b. 1933), now deceased, and John Connett (b. 1941), Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. Charlie attended Sparta School, a one-room school south of St. Joseph, for six years. When Sparta was closed in 1955, Charlie went to Buchanan County RV Consolidated School in Faucett, graduating from high school in 1961. Charlie then attended Missouri Western, then the University of Missouri, ultimately earning a bachelor's degree from UM's highly regarded School of Journalism in Columbia.

