BETHANY, Mo. - Donald D. Connell, 89, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 12, 2023, at a Bethany nursing home.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, at Calvary Cemetery, Creston, Iowa.Open visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. There will be no family visitation.Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Hospice and/or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
