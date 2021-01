Ronald Lee "Ron" Conger, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

He was born April 6, 1958, in St. Joseph to Donald Eugene and Hazel Marie (Banks) Conger.

He owned Conger Tow and worked as a tow-truck driver.

Ron was preceded in death by his father; sister, Laura Conger; son, Austin; and nephew, Gary Michael.

Survivors include his better half, Kathy Crockett; his mother, Hazel Turner; daughters, Jennifer Belford (Judd), Jenea Brant (Clayton); grandchildren, Chance, Brayden and Kaiden; sister, Donna McCarthy; brothers, Mike, Bill, and Roger Conger (Marcie); numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.