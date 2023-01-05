MOORESVILLE, Mo. - Jerry Alan Conard, 77, of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home. He was born May 23, 1945, in St. Joseph, son of the late Cora (Thomason) and Silas Conard Sr. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1963 and married Marian "Mickey" Relph on Nov. 3, 1967, and she survives of the home.
He worked at Bolin Auto & Truck Parts as the General Manager for over 47 years. Jerry enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, mechanics, studying his family genealogy, and reading his bible. He was a Christian.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Silas Conard Jr., Robert M. Conard, and Clarence E. Conard, sisters; Cecil L. Mallory, and Hazel L. Chatham; grandsaon, Tyler Harris.
Survivors include wife, Mickey Conard, of the home; three sons, Michael (Michele) Conard, Timothy (Susan) Conard, and Patrick (Jessica) Conard; eight grandchildren, Dylan and Kylee Conard, Kai and Kendrick Conard, Hailey (Justin) Terry, Raygan Conard, Laken and Colton Bergman; and a brother, Delbert Conard.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Ron Cuny officiating, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
