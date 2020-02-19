COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Carl Calvin Conard, 82, of Country Club, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1937, in Platte County, Missouri, son of the late Genevieve "Jenny" and Orville Conard.

He married Eleanor Miller, on Sept. 22, 1968, at San Diego, California.

He attended Weston High School.

Chief Petty Officer Conard retired from the United States Navy, after 22 years of service. He was a deep sea saturation diver and a veteran of the Vietnam War, 1964 and 1969.

He received the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign medal, as well as four good conduct medals.

Carl was very proud of our flag and serving in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of chief petty officer.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling the USA and canoeing in Missouri.

He was a member of Fleet Reserve Association, Disabled American Veterans, and the Navy Divers Association.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: wife, Eleanor Diane Conard, of the home; sons, Carl E. Conard, Kansas City, Missouri, and Steven G. (Erin) Conard, Saugus, California; stepson, Lyle W, Hunter, El Cajon, California; stepdaughter, Cheryl A. Gardner, of Country Club Village; brother, Gary G. Gilbert, St. Joseph; sisters, Dorothy Stegal and Joann Becket-Dassero, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Jason and Jared Crabb, Justin and Jacob Conard, Hannah Conard and Danielle Hunter; great-grandchildren: Jared, Tate and Oliver Crabb.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Chapel.

Military honors following the Celebration of life, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Disabled American Veterans.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.