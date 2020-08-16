Conant-Adcock, Mary K. 1956-2020

NEOSHO, Mo. - Mary K Conant-Adcock of Neosho, Missouri, was born in St. Joseph Dec. 15, 1956, to Edger and Lucille Conant. She went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020.

She was survived by: her husband, Max Adcock; brother, Andrew Conant; children, Angela Wood, Tommy Conant (Kelly) and Emily Adcock; six grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren; a multitude of family and friends.

Come celebrate her life at Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery 2600 Lovers Ln, St. Joseph, MO 64506 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Father Tom Ludwig officiating. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.