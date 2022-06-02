Compton, Charles B. "Bubby" 1952-2022 Hamilton, Mo.

HAMILTON, Mo. - Bubby was born to James and Betty Lou Compton in Hamburg, Iowa. He graduated Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri, in 1971, and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served from 1971 to 1975 as a Security Forces Journeyman and was stationed at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, Missouri, and Howard Air Base, Panama. On June 18, 1976, he married Patricia Ann Barron.
He worked for Kansas City Power & Light for 30 years as a power generator, lineman, and field supervisor. He trained countless new apprentice linemen and worked numerous natural disasters across the country restoring power to those in need.
Anywhere he went he made friends, was always looking for a place to hunt, and without doubt found a place to fish. He took numerous fishing trips to Alaska and Louisiana and would always bring back a haul of fish to share with family and friends, He always made time to take his grandchildren outdoors for hunting or fishing and could be found following their many sports activities.
Bubby always had a quick joke, was ready to help where needed, and never suffered from a lack of candor. He loved to play pitch with his family and friends and couldn't resist playing a practical joke on those he loved. Bubby was always cooking up some great food or finding a great place to eat. He and Patricia would always find a restaurant for a great meal on their trips.
He is preceded in death by his father, James; brother, Mike; and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his mother, Betty; wife of 46 years, Patricia; daughter, Carmen (Darrick); son, Owen (Nicole); and grandchildren, Dawson (Shaleah), Jacob, Isaiah, Zechariah, and Giada, as well as his first great-grandchild, Paisley. He is additionally survived by countless uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Hamilton American Legion Post #285 building, Hamilton, with service time beginning at 1 p.m., and fellowship time afterwards ending at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks donations be made to REACH - Relief for Employees to Aid Catastrophic Hardships. 501 (c) 3 established to provide emergency financial assistance to Evergy employees who are unable to afford basic living expenses due to unplanned events such as illness, injury, death or natural disaster.
Please make your check out to REACH (memo line-Memory of Charlie Compton), and send to Bram Funeral Home, 208 E. School St., Hamilton, MO 64644. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
