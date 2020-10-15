Carol Compton

Carol Compton, 68, a St. Joseph resident, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.

Carol married Carl Compton Aug. 27, 1970. She was a graduate of Lafayette high school in 1970. Carol was a well accomplished realtor for over 33 years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Carol had two sons and two grandchildren she loved dearly.

She is preceeded in death by her mother, Nellie Maddox.

At her request, no services will be held. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.