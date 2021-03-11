Beverly Eileen Compton, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

She was born Sept. 9, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Paul and Lois (McDowell) Wilson.

Beverly was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Compton; son, Larry Westcott; great-grandson, Bradley Evans; parents; sister, Joyce Culver.

Survivors include children, Gary Westcott (Joni), Brenda Wood (Lance), Tim Westcott, Lois Evans (Danny); stepsons, John, Carl, Paul, Bruce Compton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.