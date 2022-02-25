Jeffery Wayne Comley, 58, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born Feb. 27, 1963, in St. Joseph.
Jeffery enjoyed going fishing, hanging out and talking with his friends, and he was very active in AA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmas Lease, and mother and stepfather Jean Curry and Jerry Curry; son, Christopher.
He is survived by four children; six grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Bryan and Roger Kennedy.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Comley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.