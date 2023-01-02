Michael A. Comella, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in St. Joseph, to John and Mary (Cunningham) Comella. Michael graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1959.
Michael married Jacqueline Sue Jones on April 20, 1963. She survives of the home.
He retired from Wire Rope after 39 years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved to watch "Jeopardy."
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Phillip Comella, Judith Comella, Marguerite Conley and Joseph Comella.
Survivors include: his wife of 59 years, Jackie; children, Susan Welch (Paul) and Tony Comella (Mary Beth); five grandchildren: Elizabeth Comella, Emily Welch, Abigail Welch, Alex Welch and Michael Comella; sisters, Mary Ellen Mears and Kathy Comella; brothers, John and Steve Comella; and his beloved dog, Sophie.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Parish Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
