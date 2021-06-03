William L. Combs

GRANT CITY, Mo. - William Lee Combs, 83, Grant City, Missouri, passed away June 1, 2021.

Surviving are wife Colleen; sons, Eric and Bryan; and many other relatives and friends.

All family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. , Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Worth Community Center in Worth, Missouri.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.