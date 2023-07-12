Combs, Raymond W. 1975-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 12, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Combs, Raymond W. 1975-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond W. Combs, 48, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.He was born June 2, 1975, in St. Joseph, to Larry and Lucy (Russell) Combs. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Union Star, Missouri, High School.Raymond liked spending time with his friends, and helped his mother around the house.He was preceded in death by his father, Larry; grandparents, Waneta and Richard Jones; and an aunt, Louella Bowman.Survivors include his mother, Lucy; sister, Waneta Combs; aunts, Vickey Marler and Pamela Diffin; numerous cousins and other extended family members.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Hospitals × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 12, 2023 Late Notices, July 11, 2023 Late Notices, July 10, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple charged after allegedly feeding baby methShortage of pain relievers spells trouble for patientsThai food business rolls into St. JosephEvent organizers reminisce on Taylor Swift's 'magical' concert in St. JosephKansas couple turns bus to coffee shop on wheelsBuchanan County EMS director diesCrash into semi kills Nebraska coupleSt. Joseph man drowns on July 4thThree arrested following weekend jail escapeTeen taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash
