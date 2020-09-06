John E. Combs, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

He was born April 17, 1935, to Floyd and Zanna (Moulten) Combs in Columbia, South Carolina.

John served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 and the US Coast Guard from 1957 to 1961.

He was a member of Winnetonka Baptist Church. John volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank.

He worked in shipping for Rhone-Poulence. John was also a security guard in Las Vegas. He worked maintenance at Noyes Home for Children.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting and frogging.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; great-grandsons, Ethan Swett, Alex Swett; brothers, Eugene Combs, Bob Combs; sisters, Annie Gutknecht and Helen Reynolds.

Survivors include: his children: Susan Knotts (William), West Monroe, Louisiana, Charles J. Combs (Marcie), St. Joseph, Tim Combs (Ilona), St. Joseph, Missouri, Ramona Martin (Greg), Amazonia, Missouri, Jack Combs (Tim), Topeka, Kansas, Matthew Combs, St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and sister, Carolee Rose Simmons (Bill).

The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.