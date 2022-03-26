Combs, Hobert W. 1931-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Hobert Combs, 90, Grant City, Missouri, passed away March 22, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by wife, Theresa, of the home; daughters, Cheryl (Tony) Schmidt and Beth Ann Combs; sisters, Althae Schellhorn and Marilyn Thompson; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Allendale Cemetery in Allendale, Missouri.
Arrangements under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
