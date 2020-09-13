Charolette Renee Combs, 33, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

She was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, March 24, 1987, to James and Rita (O'Dell) Combs.

Charolette enjoyed listening to music, baking, taking walks with her children and going to Sonic for milkshakes.

Survivors include: children: Keegan, Kameron, Kamilla, Karter, Micheal, Jr. and Ryder; sisters: Mary Lockner, Kim Johnson, Tiffany Grider; brothers: James F. Combs, V, Jacob Leffler, Timothy Grider; step-father, Ricky Leffler; significant other, Micheal Alvarez; two step-brothers; and four step-sisters.

Memorial Services 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Chapel, 1215 Jules St., St. Joseph.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.