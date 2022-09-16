JOPLIN, Mo. - Donna Deann Colwell, 78, Joplin, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. All three of her children were by her side.

She was born to Eula Mae and Richard Deel on June 17, 1944, in Los Angeles, California. Donna married Lawrence Thomas Colwell on Aug. 6, 1960. Together they raised three children: Lawrence Alan, Deborah Anne and Robert Lee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.