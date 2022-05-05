Colvin, Shirley J. 1929-2022 Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. - Shirley Jean Colvin, 93, of Sikeston, Missouri, formerly of Martinsville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Delta South Nursing Care in Sikeston.
She was born April 24, 1929, in St. Joseph, to John and Blondelle Riche Heller of Cosby, Missouri.
Shirley was a graduate of Savannah, Missouri, High School.
Shirley married Russell Colvin on Nov. 21, 1951, at Cosby. He preceded her in death on June 19, 1993.
She enjoyed her flowers, cooking, baking and sports. She was fiercely devoted to her daughters, grandchildren and family.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Pobst, of Sikeston, and Cathy Colvin of Bethany, Missouri; a sister, Nola (Dean) Ferguson, of Cosby; three brothers, Richard (Marilyn) Heller of St. Joseph, Jewell Dale Heller, of Cosby, and Fred Heller, of Cosby; four grandchildren, Stacia Colvin of Fort Worth, Texas, Briana Colvin of Fort Worth, Matt (Adrian) Pobst of Oran, Missouri, Chris (Angie) Pobst of Sikeston; 12 great-grandchildren, Dre Hester, Tre Hester and Micah Colvin of Fort Worth, Katie, Evan and Erin Pobst of Oran, and Elijah, CJ, Sam, Jude and Henry Pobst of Sikeston, and Gavin Pobst, U.S. Army; one great-great-granddaughter, Amari Hester of Fort Worth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a sister, Charlene Coulter.
The family and close friends will gather to say goodbye at a later date.
