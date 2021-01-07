Paul L. Colvin, III, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

He was born June 12, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Paul L. and Genevieve L. (Wampler) Colvin Jr.

Paul married Joyce Rails on April 13, 1967. She survives of the home.

He was a laborer at Boehringer-Ingelheim for 44 years. He also was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Paul enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his wife, Joyce; sons, Brian Colvin (Kara) and Justin Colvin; grandchildren: Elayne Colvin, Kaylee Colvin, Jacob Bellomy, Brianna Colvin, Christopher Colvin and Trustin Colvin; sister, Patricia Calkin; and brother, Rick Colvin (Donna).

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.