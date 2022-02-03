Colville, Ruth 1938-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Ruth Newman Colville died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at LaVerna Village in Savannah, Missouri, at the age of 84.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Evelyn Ruth Horner was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Bagnell, Missouri, the daughter of the late Rev. Cecil E. Horner and Linnie A. McCoy Horner. In 1957, she married Charles Newman. Following his death, Ruth married Rev. Cleo Colville in 1984 and they lived near Helena, Missouri.
Ruth was known for her loving and generous servant's heart. She worked for many years with the United Methodist Women and the Festival of Sharing. She also volunteered with American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Volunteers in Mission. She traveled to the hurricane ravaged southeast US, as well as Mexico and Peru. Locally she worked with Interserve, My Brother's Keeper, and the Judah House.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her first and second husbands; and three brothers; Melvin Horner, Marvin Horner and Gerald Horner.
She is survived by her brother, Leland Horner (Paula) of Moorhead, Minnesota; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Horner of Blue Springs, Missouri; her four children, Sherri Smith (Bobby) of Marshall, Missouri, Gene Newman (Tammy Lynn) of Faucett, Missouri, Cindy Hull (Earl) of Holts Summit, Missouri, and Connie Willis of Helena. Ruth had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She continues to be loved and missed by many nieces and nephews. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
