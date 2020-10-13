Colville, Rev. Cleo R. 1927-2020

HELENA, Mo. - Reverend Cleo R. Colville, 93, Helena, Missouri, formerly of King City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Laverna Village, Savannah, Missouri.

He was born on April 5, 1927, in King City, the son of Robert Wesley and Clara Lucille (Thompson) Colville.

Cleo served in the United States Navy and then became a Methodist Minister. He served all across the state of Missouri and pastored churches in Cainsville, Lexington, Marceline, Tarkio, Sharp's Grove, and Burr Oak. He also served as the District Youth Coordinator in central and northwest Missouri. Cleo was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Joseph.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed bird watching. He loved his many trips to the Holy land. He served God, his country, and his family with unwavering faith and love.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilma Curran; and his first wife, Betty Colville.

Cleo is survived by: his wife, Ruth Newman Colville, of the home; stepchildren, Sherri (Bobby) Smith, Marshall, Missouri, Gene (Tammy) Newman, Faucett, Missouri, Cindy (Earl) Hull, Holts Summit, Missouri, Connie Willis, Helena, and Connie Wade, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Lindsay, Natalie, Tony, Sarah, Eli, Rees, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Mikhael; great-grandchildren, Charley, Haley, Lucas, Emmaleigh, Zoey, Kate, Miles, and Tobias; brother, Darrell (Joyce) Colville, O'Fallon, Missouri and sister, Avis Evans, Stanberry, Missouri.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial with Military Rites will follow in King City Cemetery, King City.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church Children and Youth Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.