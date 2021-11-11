Brooklyn Nicole Colon, 8 months, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
On Feb. 24, 2021, she was born to Alejandro and Nicole (Phillips) Colon, in St. Joseph.
Her sweet soul will be remembered lovingly by many.
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Alexah and Nina; nieces, Skylar and Serenity; numerous extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
