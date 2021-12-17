Ronda K. Collins, 65, St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
She enjoyed crocheting, her cats and talking on the phone.
Ronda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Flossie Dunlap; mother, Alice (Locklin) Collins; fiance, Curtis Lovelady; nephew, Nicholas Irby; niece, Olivia Williams.
Survivors include children, Jera McNett (Ricky), Chad Collins (Bethany Hendrix); grandchildren, Joshua, and Savana McNett, Kaitlyn, Kellen and Karsyn Collins; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Stetsyn McNett; siblings, Alberta Funk (Lannie), Alinea Hewins (Harvey), Albert Collins, Jr., Regina Carlill (Ronnie); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of Life 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Old McDonalds Farm, 15603 County Rd 344, Savannah, MO 64485.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Camp Quality. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
