Gary Wayne Collins, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

He was born March 11, 1951, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, son of Wanda and RB Collins.

He worked for over 20 years on oil rigs, and later owned Show-Me Meats and Seafoods.

Gary enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with his family, he loved watching westerns and enjoyed fishing, raising alligators and drinking Mountain Dew.

Gary was preceded in death by: father, RB Collins; mother, Wanda Collins; sister, Sharon Collins; brother, Ronnie Collins; sister, Teresa Collins; son, Keith Allen Kimler.

Survivors include: companion, Karen Lauters of the home; his second Mom, Norma Jones of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Karen Loe of St. Joseph; and her two children, son, Jason (Amy) Barkley of Atchison, Kansas and his g girls; daughter, Brandy Cress of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and her four children; daughter, Brittany (David Bracken) Collins of Agency, Missouri; daughter, Sharon (Christopher) Westcott of Savannah, Missouri; his grandchildren: Brent, Ronnie and Nicole Kimler, Xavior Elifrits, David Jr. and Charlie Bracken, Eva and Evaleigh Westcott; numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Gary will be cremated, following visitation.

Memorials are requested to the friends of the animal shelter.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.