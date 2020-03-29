Collins, Campbell 1946-2020

PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Campbell "Cam" Collins, 73, Plattsburg, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born June 14, 1946, in Oregon, Missouri.

Cam married Connie Lowrance on Feb. 23, 1968; she survives of the home.

He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, member of VFW, American Legion, Plattsburg Masonic Lodge, Plattsburg City Council for over 30 years and past volunteer fireman of Plattsburg.

Cam was an avid golfer and loved to help people.

He loved the outdoors and supporting his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Campbell C. and Gladys (Montgomery) Collins and sister, Lavonna Russell.

Survivors include: his wife of 52 years, Connie; children, Cami Aebersold (Nick Ward), Clint Collins (Julie); grandchildren: Collin Aebersold, Coby Aebersold, Christopher Collins, Casey Collins, all of Plattsburg; Alex Ward, Brookside, Missouri; brother, Herman Collins (Connie), Independence, Missouri; sisters, Ramona "Cookie" Shields, Mound City, Missouri, Lynett Bingaman, St. Joseph; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell services will be held at a later date, Broadway United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Broadway United Methodist Church, Plattsburg Senior Center or Plattsburg Food Pantry.

Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.

Online guest book and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.