Collins, Campbell 1946-2020

PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Due to social distancing concerns, the family of Campbell 'Cam' Collins will be holding a private celebration of life service. The service will be held this Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Plattsburg, Missouri, beginning at 11 a.m.

For those who would like to witness the service, a live stream will be available by logging into Broadway United Methodist Church, Plattsburg. The service will be recorded and will be available for those to view who cannot do so at 11.

Collins - a longtime businessman, a community servant, and Army veteran - passed away this past March at the age of 73. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.