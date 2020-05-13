Kevin Luis Collado, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in St. Joseph.

He was born Dec. 10, 1989 in Denver, Colorado, son of Jan and Luis Collado Cintron.

He attended Central High School. Kevin loved his tattoos. He was a gentle, kind and giving person and also loved making others laugh.

Kevin was preceded in death by: father, Luis Collado Cintron; and his grandparents.

Survivors include: mother, Jan Collado and her husband Steve Estes; siblings, Jaime (Kim) Collado, Staci Collado, Brandi (Anthony) Lopez, Kristi Bennett (Phil Ellis), Joy Collado; nieces and nephews, Amiyah Collado, Zayden Collado-Veale, Jaycelynn Collado, MillieAnn Collado, Astraea Collado, Vada VanSickle, Destinee Lopez, Dallis Lopez, Dominick Lopez, and a nephew to be expected.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Memorials are requested to the Kevin Collado Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences, obituary and donations at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.