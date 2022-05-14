Colhour, Wayne I. 1944-2022 Dekalb County, Mo.

DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. - Third generation blacksmith and lifelong resident of Dekalb County, Wayne Colhour passed April 28, 2022, after a long fight with MDS.
Wayne was preceded in death by: his wife, Judy; daughters, Tonya and Denise; brother, Carl Colhour; and parents, Ralph and Vernelle Colhour.
He is survived by: his son, Daniel (Heather) Colhour of Maysville; his grandchildren: Jesse (Shen) Colhour of Minot North Dakota, Catharine Whiteman, Emily Whiteman and Emilee Colhour; and sister, Betty (Amos) Jones, Shawnee, Kansas.
After graduating from Stewartsville High School in 1962, Wayne married Judy and started a family.
He went to work at Grey's Manufacturing, where he was lead welder for 11 years. While working there, he also taught welding at Hillyard's for six years. In May 1976, Wayne left Grey's and opened "Colhour Welding" in Maysville, Missouri, retiring in 2018.
In 1994, Wayne took over weather reporting for the National Weather Service as "the Amity Observer" (a task his grandfather, O.M. Colhour, performed from 1935 to 1974) and gave his last weather report April 27, 2022.
Wayne was proud to have been a Commissioner for Dekalb County for 12 years, 2000 to 2012.
Wayne enjoyed life to the fullest! He and Judy enjoyed driving trips throughout the U.S. and cruises later in life. Additional favorite pastimes included: hunting with his friends, primitive black powder/muzzle loading (member of the Grand River Muzzle Loaders) and swapping stories over coffee at the shop. Wayne was known to be a fan of all kids of pie (except mincemeat) and vanilla ice cream.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on May 18, 2022, at the Stewartsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wayne's memory to the Stewartsville Cemetery Fund, The Noyes Home for Children or the Denise K. Colhour Scholarship Fund.
