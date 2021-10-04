ELWOOD, Kan. - Jimmie D. Colhour, 71, of Elwood, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Jimmie was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Dale and Marilyn (Shortle) Colhour.
He obtained his graphic design degree from Salina Tech and worked in the field for 45 years. Jimmie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was an active member in his community and served on the Elwood School Board.
Jimmie was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing the guitar and fishing with his nephew, Zac. He loved spending time with his grandson, Tucker. One of his favorite hobbies was restoring vehicles and spending time with his friends.
Jimmie was a straight shooter and never feared speaking what was on his mind. He was kind, loving and generous. Jimmie was always willing to help someone in need.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Colhour.
Survivors include: his daughter, Chelsea Colhour of Elwood; son, James Colhour of Los Angeles, California; grandson, Tucker Carter of Elwood; his mother, Marilyn Colhour of Elwood; three sisters: Lyda (Al) Coleman, Kelly (Tim) Kieser both of Elwood, Rada (Matt) Lewis of Lenexa, Kansas; nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Burial: Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Visitation: the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the funeral home.
Memorials: American Heart Association.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
