Colflesh, Dovie L. 1925-2022 Tarkio, Mo. Jul 2, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TARKIO, Mo. - Dovie L. Colflesh, 96, Tarkio, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Tarkio.Survivors: children, Betty (Pat) Daily, Essexville, Michigan, Richard (Loretta) Colflesh, Steubenville, Ohio, Gary (Patti) Colflesh, Bloomingdale, Ohio, David (Judy) Colflesh, Tarkio; numerous grandchildren; great- grandchildren; great-great- grandchildren.Preceded: parents, Henry and Mattie (McKinster) Skaggs; husband, Richard Parker Colflesh; brother, Ernest Skaggs.All funeral services will be held in Wintersville, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorials to local animal rescue with checks made to "Paw Prints" and mailed or taken to Farmers State Bank, Tarkio.Local Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mattie Ernest Skaggs Rescue Henry Post Richard Parker Colflesh Funeral Service Memorial × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 2, 2022 Late Notices, July 1, 2022 Late Notices, June 30, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph resident gains following on TikTokWoman dies from medical complications after arrestInformation released on woman who died in police custodyCity gears up for July Fourth fireworks show in the North ShoppesMoss Castle restored: From Mexican restaurant to family homeMan, woman killed in Tuesday night crashFederal decision ends free summer meal programMound City man flown to hospital after crashTwo crashes occur on I-29 within hours of each otherFreudenthal employees celebrate being under one roof
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.