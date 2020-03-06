Coleman, Stephen A. 1970-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Stephen Allen Coleman, 49, of Maryville, passed away following a one car accident in Andrew County, on March 3, 2020.

Steve was born in Maryville, on Aug. 22, 1970; and was a lifelong resident of the area.

His mother is Carol King, of Maryville.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy King, in 2008.

Steve was a 1988 graduate of Maryville High School. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, also of Maryville.

He attended the Countryside Christian Church.

He was employed in the shipping and receiving department, at the Federal Mogul Plant, in Maryville for 25 years.

Steve had a passion for refereeing and umpiring. He loved all sports, and especially his coaching of the bantam football league with the NW Hounds team. He also coached little league baseball and softball. He was a dog lover.

He is survived by: his wife, Angie; his mother, Carol King, Maryville; his children, Tyler Allen (Haley Bordelon) Coleman, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Haley Renee (Christian) Patterson, Rosendale, Missouri; his grandson, Colton Patterson, Rosendale; his brother, Jeff (Kristina) King, Santa Rosa, California; his two sisters, Terri (David) Gallegos, Altus, Oklahoma, and Tina (Chris) Fletchall, Sheridan, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nodaway County, 2112 South Main, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.