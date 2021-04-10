Coleman, Elsie B. 1925-2021 Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. - Elsie Blanche (Stoll) Coleman, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, Kansas.

She was born at home in eastern Colorado on April 30, 1925, the youngest of five children, born to Clara and Henry Stoll.

She attended a country school and graduated from Simla Union High School in 1942. On July 16, 1944, she married Ivan Coleman in Del Rio, Texas, where he was a Pilot Instructor in the Army Air Forces in WWII. They were married 64 years. Ivan died Oct. 7, 2008.

They had four daughters: Viola, Anna, Sharon and Janice. They lived on farms outside Boulder, Fort Collins and Kersey, Colorado.

Elsie was in an Extension Club in both Fort Collins and Kersey. She supported her daughters with their 4-H projects. She was an avid sewer and quilter and enjoyed crafts.

She accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was in high school and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, wherever she lived. Her faith sustained her throughout her life.

In their retirement, Ivan and Elsie visited many places in the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. They traveled to Europe, and took a Farm Tour of Australia and New Zealand.

She is survived by: three daughters: Viola Koelliker (Van) of Robinson, Kansas, Sharon Holifield (Holly) of Sheridan, Wyoming and Janice Lockman (Steve) of Dighton, Kansas; one sister-in-law, Shirley Coleman of Boulder; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight nephews; and seven nieces.

She was preceded in death by: her parents and their siblings; Ivan and his siblings; one daughter, Anna Coleman Velazquez; one grandson, Marco Velazquez of Guadalajara, Mexico; one niece; and one nephew.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on March 29, 2021, at the Kersey Community Church of Kersey, Colorado, with interment at 3:30 p.m. at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder.

Arrangements were made by Greenwood & Myers Mortuary of Boulder, Colorado.

The funeral service may be viewed on Youtube: Kersey Community Church, Kersey, Colorado - Elsie Coleman Service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.