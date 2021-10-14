KING CITY, Mo. - Christine Ann Coleman, 64, of King City, Missouri, died Oct. 12, 2021. Christine was born Feb. 12, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Horace and Eleanor (Huff) Merrick.
Prior to retirement she had various positions with Heartland Medical Center/ Mosaic Life Care. Her passion was her family and she cherished her pictures.
Christine married Kendall Coleman on July 11, 2008, and he survives. Also surviving are two sons, Dustin Hook (Amber), Jason Hook (April); three grandsons, Jordan, Austin, and Colton; one granddaughter, Jade; two great-granddaughters, Gracelyn and Emma; two sisters, Mary Owens (Joe), Carol Huff; three brothers, Steve Merrick, Cohen Merrick (Kelly), Joseph Merrick; other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Shelia Owens, Debbie Huff; four brothers, Frank, Charles, Robert, and Allen Huff.
Services for Christine will be at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
