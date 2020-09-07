Catherine D. Coleman

ALBANY, Mo. - Catherine Daisy Coleman, better known as Daisy or Cat, died unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Melinda Moeller Coleman and her two big brothers, Charlie and Logan.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Albany Football Field.

Memorial Contributions: Daisy & Tristan Coleman Foundation in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.