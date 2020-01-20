Ann Coleman
SMITHVILLE, Mo. -Ann Coleman, 92, of Smithville, passed away Jan. 17, 2020.
Survivors: sons, Kevin (Cindy) Coleman and Ramon (Kate) Coleman; grandchildren: Joshua Coleman, Preston Coleman, Rachael (Daniel) Frazee and Jonathan Coleman; great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Sophia Frazee; sister-in-law, Mary Ferguson; several cousins, including Sue Lake.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville, visitation one hour prior.
Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
Donations: Megan's Paws and Claws.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.