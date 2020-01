HAMILTON, Mo. - Linden Cole, 40, Hamilton, passed Jan. 9, 2020.

He was born Dec. 28, 1979.

Mass of Resurrection: 4 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hamilton.

Celebration of life Open House: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Hotel Hamilton, 703 West Berry St., Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Hamilton Bank, for Linden's children and grandson.

Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.