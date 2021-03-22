Charles L. Cole
MCFALL, Mo. - Charles Lawrence Cole, 62, McFall, Missouri, passed away March 18, 2021.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial: McFall Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Open calling hours after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Masks are Required.
Memorial Contributions: Charles Lawrence Cole Memorial Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
