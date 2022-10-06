Carolyn Sue Coker, 51, St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2022, at her home. Carolyn was born June 18, 1971, to the late Donald "Diz" and Nancy Coker. She attended Helen Davis State School, and graduated from Central High School. Carolyn retired from Specialty Industries in 2019, after 25 years of service.

For several years Carolyn was active in Special Olympics, playing basketball and bowling through the Community Recreation & Resocialization Program. Carolyn loved watching sports, her favorite teams were the Chiefs, Royals, and the Dallas Mavericks. She loved doing word search puzzles, and she was obsessed with everything Golden Girls. She loved listening to music, especially Dolly Parton and Michael Jackson.

