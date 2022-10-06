Carolyn Sue Coker, 51, St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2022, at her home. Carolyn was born June 18, 1971, to the late Donald "Diz" and Nancy Coker. She attended Helen Davis State School, and graduated from Central High School. Carolyn retired from Specialty Industries in 2019, after 25 years of service.
For several years Carolyn was active in Special Olympics, playing basketball and bowling through the Community Recreation & Resocialization Program. Carolyn loved watching sports, her favorite teams were the Chiefs, Royals, and the Dallas Mavericks. She loved doing word search puzzles, and she was obsessed with everything Golden Girls. She loved listening to music, especially Dolly Parton and Michael Jackson.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Diz and Nancy Coker; her grandparents, Henry and Eladora Williams, and Allen and Lela Coker.
She is survived by sisters, Valerie Coker, of the home, Melanie Rosewell, Bedford, Texas; brother, Fred Coker, St. Joseph; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews, and extended family, Marcee Wright, Shayne Wright, and Shelley Taylor.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Coker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.