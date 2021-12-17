Coff, Sr. Pascaline 1927-2021 Clyde, Mo.

CLYDE, Mo. - Sr. Pascaline Coff, 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Pascaline was born on Jan. 20, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Edward J. and Agnes (Newsham) Coff. She graduated from Fontbonne College in St. Louis and received her P.H.D. at St. Mary's College at Notre Dame, Indiana.
Margaret Mary Coff entered the Benedictine Convent on June 3, 1949, and was given the name Sr. Mary Pascaline Coff. Her first profession of vows was on May 20, 1951, and her final profession of vows was on May 27, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Dorothy Coff Mullen, Jean Coff Schweppe and Ruth Coff Killeen; two brothers, Donald Newsham Coff and Raymond Newsham Coff.
She is survived by her monastic family, many beloved nieces and nephews and countless friends throughout the world.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel in Clyde. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde, Missouri. A Wake Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Lady of Rickenbach.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
