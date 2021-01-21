TROY, Kan. - Sandra (Sandy) S. Coder, daughter of William and Rose (Harris) Coder was born in St Joseph on March 9, 1940, and passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She graduated from Central High School in 1959.

Sandy worked at TG&Y where she met Donald Huss, Sr. They married in March of 1962 and later divorced. Sandy also worked at Sherwood Medical for 20 years until the 1993 flood when Sherwood closed. After their closing, Sandy went to Atchison Vo-Tech for medical transcription. She later then worked for the Department of aging for several years before retiring.

Sandy belonged to the Christ Episcopal church in St. Joseph where she also taught a children's Sunday school class. She loved listening to her church services every Sunday and reading her Bible. She enjoyed crocheting making blankets for each grandchild and great grandchildren. She was the family seamstress repairing anything you ask her. She was very talented artist she made several bows for weddings and any craft party we would have she could draw or make anything you asked making several decorations for her grandchildren's weddings. She loved making Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. Mostly she loved her family and adored her children, grand children and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Roy E. Coder, Bill Coder, Gary Coder; sisters, Aline Reeder and Rose Mary Klamm; brothers-in- law, John Klamm and Harold Reeder; sister-in- law, Peggy Coder.

Sandy raised five children and she is survived by daughters, Candy Albers (Steve) Troy, Christina Beemer, St Joseph; sons, Donald Huss Jr (Jill), Troy, Darryl Huss, Troy, Darren Huss (Michelle), Troy; brothers, Richard Coder (Ruth) Springfield, Missouri, Ronald Coder (Gail) St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Renate Coder; sister-in-law, Joyce Coder; cousin but raised as sisters, Madelyn Church, Liberty, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren (with thre more arriving in 2021); numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday. Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. Memorials: Sandra Coder Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.